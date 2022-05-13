WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WPP opened at $58.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. WPP has a 1-year low of $57.61 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.84.

About WPP (Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

