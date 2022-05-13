WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ:WPP opened at $58.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. WPP has a 1-year low of $57.61 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.84.
About WPP (Get Rating)
