WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Cut to C$185.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$186.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

Shares of WSPOF traded down $8.74 on Friday, reaching $101.74. The stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 886. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.37 and a 200 day moving average of $132.72. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

