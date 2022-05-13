WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$170.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$186.00 to C$170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded WSP Global from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$180.64.

WSP Global stock traded down C$1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$132.65. The company had a trading volume of 127,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,393. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$130.16 and a 12-month high of C$187.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$158.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$167.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WSP Global will post 6.4299997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

