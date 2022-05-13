Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.55

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 21915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Macau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wynn Macau from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

