X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share.

NASDAQ XFOR traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,930. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 35,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

