Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XEBEF. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. TD Securities lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.66.

Xebec Adsorption stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.99. 515,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,621. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.43.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

