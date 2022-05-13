Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$1.75 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XBC. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target (up from C$2.40) on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark lowered Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.45.

Shares of TSE:XBC traded down C$0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.27. The stock has a market cap of C$173.28 million and a PE ratio of -7.39. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of C$1.02 and a 1-year high of C$5.38.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

