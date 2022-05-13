Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on XBC. TD Securities reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.92.

XBC stock traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.04. 3,132,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$160.91 million and a P/E ratio of -6.80. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of C$1.02 and a 52-week high of C$5.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.27.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

