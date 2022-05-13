XMON 1-Day Volume Tops $1.39 Million (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, XMON has traded down 51.9% against the US dollar. One XMON coin can currently be bought for about $13,682.64 or 0.45563827 BTC on popular exchanges. XMON has a total market cap of $20.45 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XMON

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

