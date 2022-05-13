Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Announces Earnings Results

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xponential Fitness updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE XPOF traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 58,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,047. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $26.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XPOF shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.15.

In other Xponential Fitness news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $103,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after buying an additional 181,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $939,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 73,809 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $1,303,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 35,885 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

