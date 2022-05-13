XRP (XRP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.95 Billion

XRP (XRP) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XRP has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion and $2.95 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.68 or 0.00534089 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,607.31 or 2.06054804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00036080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,535,142 coins and its circulating supply is 48,343,101,197 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

XRP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

