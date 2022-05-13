Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $89.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xylem’s first-quarter 2022 earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.9%, while revenues beat the same by 3.7%. The company is well-poised to benefit from solid product offerings, focus on innovation and a diversified business structure in the quarters ahead. Further, the company's effective pricing actions and shareholder-friendly policies raise its appeal. For 2022, the company anticipates total revenues of $5.25-$5.35 billion, with organic sales growth of 4-6%. Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be $2.40-$2.70, reflecting changes of (3.5%)-8% from the previous year. Supply-chain woes (especially related to shortages of chips) are expected to continue affecting 2022 results, mainly in the first half. Cost inflation is also likely to be worrisome. In the past six months, its shares have underperformed the industry.”

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XYL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.90.

Shares of XYL stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,002. Xylem has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Xylem by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,889,000 after buying an additional 52,285 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,092,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Xylem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 400,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,028,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xylem (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.