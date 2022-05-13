Ycash Trading 20.1% Lower This Week (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Ycash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $204.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.52 or 0.00316892 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00062924 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00072080 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,430,494 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.