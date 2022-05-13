Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.16) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.36) price objective on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

YCA opened at GBX 368.62 ($4.54) on Monday. Yellow Cake has a 12 month low of GBX 243 ($3.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 486.80 ($6.00). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 414.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 364.67. The stock has a market cap of £675.77 million and a P/E ratio of 3.06.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

