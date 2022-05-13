YETI (NYSE:YETI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. YETI updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.86-$2.91 EPS.
Shares of YETI traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.30. 2,291,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,329. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.62. YETI has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of YETI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About YETI (Get Rating)
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on YETI (YETI)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.