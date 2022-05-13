Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,796.58% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Univest Sec assumed coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. ( NASDAQ:YTEN Get Rating ) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.