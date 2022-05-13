Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,796.58% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Shares of YTEN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. 277,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,112. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on YTEN. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Univest Sec initiated coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. ( NASDAQ:YTEN Get Rating ) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience (Get Rating)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.