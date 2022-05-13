Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,796.58% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share.
Shares of YTEN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. 277,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,112. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50.
Several brokerages recently commented on YTEN. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Univest Sec initiated coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.
