Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 196,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,236,000 after purchasing an additional 100,557 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,923,000 after buying an additional 31,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 117,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,253,000 after purchasing an additional 69,436 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YUM. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.47. 18,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,952. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.54 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.26 and its 200-day moving average is $124.27.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

