Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,712 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

YUM stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,541. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.26 and a 200-day moving average of $124.27. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $108.54 and a one year high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

