Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.20). Oncternal Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oncternal Therapeutics.
Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.20% and a negative return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.
Shares of ONCT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.70. 788,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,866. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.