Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.20). Oncternal Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.20% and a negative return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ONCT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of ONCT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.70. 788,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,866. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

