Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to Announce $1.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 690.93%. The business had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SEAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $15,362,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the period.

NYSE:SEAS traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.90. 1,443,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $41.94 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

