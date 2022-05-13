Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Million

Analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $3.00 million. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $7.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $15.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $18.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.09). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 491.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.92.

Shares of SPRO remained flat at $$1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,000. The company has a market capitalization of $55.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.87. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 39,727 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $208,169.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,321,231 shares in the company, valued at $27,883,250.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

