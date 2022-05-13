Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) to Post $5.55 EPS

Analysts expect Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westlake’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.92 to $6.81. Westlake posted earnings per share of $4.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake will report full year earnings of $18.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.21 to $23.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $17.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.10 to $17.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Westlake.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.85.

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded up $3.36 on Friday, hitting $130.55. 805,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,567. Westlake has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $141.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $315,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,659 shares of company stock worth $6,477,945. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 33.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

