Zacks: Analysts Expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Post Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the lowest is $2.13. Darden Restaurants reported earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRI. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renasant Bank increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5,022.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 336,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 329,581 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.18. 1,623,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,349. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

