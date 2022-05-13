Zacks: Analysts Expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Maxar Technologies reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAXR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of MAXR traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.81. 40,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $42.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,397,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,457,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,228,000 after purchasing an additional 424,367 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,134,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after purchasing an additional 152,269 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,197,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,880,000 after purchasing an additional 484,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,955,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,151,000 after purchasing an additional 215,437 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

