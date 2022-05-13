Zacks: Analysts Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) to post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.49. Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 331.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,733,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,527,000 after acquiring an additional 734,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,685,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,254 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,504,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,501,000 after acquiring an additional 369,876 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK stock opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $22.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -2.92%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

