Zacks: Analysts Expect PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.70 Million

Analysts expect PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) to post sales of $154.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $154.10 million and the highest is $155.11 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full year sales of $625.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $624.50 million to $625.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $689.16 million, with estimates ranging from $685.00 million to $694.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PowerSchool.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PWSC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PowerSchool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.91.

NYSE PWSC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.63. 705,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,741. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $637,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $741,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $666,000.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

