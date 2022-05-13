Zacks: Analysts Expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $34.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.29 million and the lowest is $34.00 million. Radius Global Infrastructure reported sales of $24.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $140.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.17 million to $140.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $179.63 million, with estimates ranging from $178.56 million to $180.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 55.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

RADI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $15.31. 70,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,629. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $18.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

