Zacks: Analysts Expect Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPSTGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.13) and the highest is ($1.10). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.56) to ($4.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.43) to ($4.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tempest Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Tempest Therapeutics stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other news, Director Thomas Woiwode acquired 2,118,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,118,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tempest Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha, and is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

