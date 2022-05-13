Zacks: Analysts Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.44. Verint Systems reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

VRNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $460,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 90,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,312.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,025,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 976,483 shares in the company, valued at $49,302,626.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000.

Shares of VRNT stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,245. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -720.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Verint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.