Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to Announce $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) to report $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Allegion reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Shares of ALLE stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $112.78. The stock had a trading volume of 627,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,958. Allegion has a twelve month low of $105.06 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.48%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Allegion by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

