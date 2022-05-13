Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.94). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($3.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($8.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.23) to ($6.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.21) EPS.

BHVN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.36.

BHVN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.97. 205,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,977. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.20. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $151.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.20.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

