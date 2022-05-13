Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Post -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.28). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBAY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.78. 20,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,207. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $150.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.08. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $5.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

