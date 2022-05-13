Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. Eldorado Gold reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 51.36%. The business had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EGO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Eldorado Gold stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,650,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 20.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,016,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,380,000 after buying an additional 3,364,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,706,000 after purchasing an additional 141,298 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,229,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,703,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after acquiring an additional 387,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,952.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,082,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834,490 shares during the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

