Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) will report ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). IVERIC bio reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

ISEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.52. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $19.34.

In other IVERIC bio news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $59,143.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $196,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,682 shares of company stock worth $3,001,931. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

