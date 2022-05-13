Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Post $1.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. PACCAR posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

PCAR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,223. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $97.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,872,000 after purchasing an additional 273,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,503,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 101,274 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,406,000 after purchasing an additional 176,010 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

