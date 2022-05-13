Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Qiagen posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Qiagen.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $582.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.52 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 23.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Qiagen stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $46.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.90. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $41.32 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

