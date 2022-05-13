Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Brokerages expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) to announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Virtu Financial reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.93 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,178 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,799,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,358,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,970,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Virtu Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,528,000 after purchasing an additional 152,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

VIRT traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,421. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

