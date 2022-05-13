Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to Announce $1.29 EPS

Brokerages expect W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for W. P. Carey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. W. P. Carey posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W. P. Carey will report full-year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow W. P. Carey.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

WPC traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $80.89. The company had a trading volume of 33,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,725. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.057 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

