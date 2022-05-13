Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Brinker International posted earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Brinker International from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

EAT stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.80. 870,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,105. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $65.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.33.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,373 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,603 shares of company stock worth $1,043,255. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Brinker International by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,631,000 after purchasing an additional 680,075 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 61,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 56.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

