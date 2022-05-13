Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) to Post $0.07 EPS

Analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.45. Brookfield Renewable Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.15. 348,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,096. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

