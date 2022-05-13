Zacks: Brokerages Expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). BTRS also reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

BTRS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.73. 32,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,041. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a market cap of $770.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.49. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

In other BTRS news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BTRS by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 98.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of BTRS by 22.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

