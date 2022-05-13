Zacks: Brokerages Expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. CBRE Group reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $6.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CBRE Group.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $78.33 on Friday. CBRE Group has a one year low of $76.97 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

About CBRE Group (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.