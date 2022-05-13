Zacks: Brokerages Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. Douglas Emmett posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,794,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,130,000 after buying an additional 572,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,378,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,014,000 after buying an additional 571,390 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,484,000 after buying an additional 600,353 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,542,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,067,000 after buying an additional 610,042 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $244,608,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEI stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 2.99. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.55%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

