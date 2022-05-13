Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Tronox reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tronox.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

In related news, insider Jonathan Flood sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $59,681.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 324,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,944,895.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 14.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after acquiring an additional 192,367 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth $1,692,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 16.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 1,226.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TROX traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. 46,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,510. Tronox has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

Tronox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tronox (TROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.