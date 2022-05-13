Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) to report $320.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $369.40 million and the lowest is $283.62 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $330.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.66. 2,438,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

