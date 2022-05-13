Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioCodes Ltd. is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. “

AUDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut AudioCodes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut AudioCodes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.20.

AUDC opened at $20.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.89. AudioCodes has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 164,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 48,785.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 713,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,225,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

