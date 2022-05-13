Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE BBAI opened at $7.40 on Monday. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. Analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $39,142,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigBear.ai (BBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.