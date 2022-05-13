Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) to Hold

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is an iconic brand in the RV industry. It offer RV brands, Lazydays features new and pre-owned RVs, service bays and on-site campgrounds. The company also has rental fleets in Florida, Arizona and Colorado. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More stores offer accessories and hard-to-find parts. Lazydays Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. II, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LAZY. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lazydays from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lazydays from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

LAZY opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Lazydays has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $249.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.78.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $322.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.10 million. Lazydays had a return on equity of 55.31% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lazydays will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 130.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 158.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter worth $78,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

