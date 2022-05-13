Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to Hold

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Argus lifted their target price on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

AA traded up $3.76 on Friday, hitting $58.34. The company had a trading volume of 368,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,599,847. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Alcoa by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Alcoa by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Alcoa by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

